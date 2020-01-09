Trump to ask US allies to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump will ask the allies of the US to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal. This is what US Vice-President Mike Pence said in an interview with Fox & Friends.
“The president is going to call on our allies, in the days ahead, to join the United States to withdraw from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal and demand that Iran abandon its long history of sowing terrorist violence, abandon its nuclear ambitions and join the family of nations,” Pence said in an interview on Fox & Friends.
In 2018, Trump decided to pull the US from the nuclear agreement, reinstated economic sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the deal, which he said gave Tehran too many economic benefits without doing enough to prevent Iran from eventually developing a nuclear weapon.
Britain, France, Germany, the European Union, China and Russia have remained in the pact, which limited Iran’s uranium enrichment program in exchange for an easing of sanctions.