Decision on bringing charge against Armenia Constitutional Court President appealed

According to Pastinfo newspaper, the decision of the Prosecutor General of Armenia to bring a charge against President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan has been appealed.

A charge was brought against President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan on December 27, 2019 for misuse of official powers, and the Prosecutor General of Armenia made the decision to engage him as an accused-on-trial on December 26 when President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the law on early retirement of the judges of the Constitutional Court.

Several lawyers and human rights activists made statements in which they deemed the charge brought against the President of the Constitutional Court problematic and stated that it was accompanied with overt violations of the Constitution and the constitutional law of Armenia. Hrayr Tovmasyan declared that he wasn’t surprised by the fact that a charge had been brought against him and that he had been warned about it six months ago.