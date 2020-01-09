News
Armenia President congratulates ex-president Levon Ter-Petrosyan on birthday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan on the occasion of his 75th anniversary.

“You have been at the forefront of the Nagorno-Karabakh movement, the declaration of independence of Armenia and Artsakh and the restoration and functioning of Armenian statehood at the end of the 20th century. You have played a major and weighty role in strengthening the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, helping the Republic of Armenia become a subject of international law and ensuring the security of Armenia and Artsakh. I must mention your prolific academic career and highly valuable works,” Armen Sarkissian stated in his message and wished Levon Ter-Petrosyan good health and all the best.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
