AntiFake.am: Armenia PM read same sentence twice in New Year's address

The real reasons behind the dismissal of the already former spokesperson of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are clear, writes AntiFake.am.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan read his New Year’s address from a prompter and repeated the same sentence twice, and this led to big controversy and the dismissal of spokesperson of the Prime Minister Vladimir Karapetyan.
AntiFake.am had initially noticed that the Prime Minister reiterated a phrase in his New Year’s address, but waited for possible developments before making this public.
At minute 4:40-4:56 of the video posted on Armenian News-NEWS.am’s YouTube channel, Nikol Pashinyan says the following: “2020 will become a year for skeptics to be hopeful and for believers to leap. It will be a year of leap for the economy, politics, society and psychology in the Republic of Armenia.”
Nikol Pashinyan literally repeats the same text at minute 06:17-06:30, frowns, takes a short break and continues.
On the official YouTube channel of the Government of Armenia, the second repetitive part of Nikol Pashinyan’s New Year’s address was edited and removed (at 8:40).
This wasn’t the only flaw on New Year’s Eve. The Armenian national anthem also wasn’t aired on New Year’s Eve, which is a violation of the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On the national anthem”.