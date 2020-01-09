Belarus President calls on intensifying EEU and CIS integration

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has called on the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) to take steps to increase attractiveness of the Union among the partners of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This is stated in Lukashenko’s message addressed to the heads of the EEU member states and posted on the website of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Lukashenko stated that it is necessary to intensify integration processes within the EEU and the CIS and take steps to increase attractiveness of accession to the Union. According to him, it is important to continue efforts to engage the EEU in international relations and intensify cooperation with international unions and organizations.

Lukashenko sees the need for joint projects to export the products and services of the Eurasian Economic Union to foreign markets and intensify efforts for joint development of transport and logistics infrastructures.