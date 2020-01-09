Political scientist: Armenia PM's statement addressed to US, Iran Presidents not important

The address of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to the Presidents of the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran from the peak of Mount Artanish was not important at all. This is what political scientist Armen Badalyan told 168.am and went on to say the following: “The statement by the Prime Minister of Armenia has no impact on the intensification of the relations between the US and Iran, be it a statement made from the peak, bottom or plateau of a mountain. Be rest assured that no foreign press noticed that statement. There was no political technology. The Prime Minister simply found it appropriate to make the statement.”
Touching upon the call that the Prime Minister made during today’s government session to spend a little more money to have proper restrooms in public places in Armenia, Armen Badalyan stated that there are much more important issues that deserve attention.
“After the events that took place in April-May 2018, there were many issues in Armenia that the new authorities had to address and solve, especially in terms of strategy. The Prime Minister’s notions of an economic revolution begin with restrooms. What can I say?” Armen Badalyan said.
The political scientist believes this will continue until the society manages to create a new opposition that will become the alternative to the ruling party and try to come to power through elections.