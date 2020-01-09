News
Bright Armenia parliamentary faction meets with Security Council Secretary
Bright Armenia parliamentary faction meets with Security Council Secretary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly today held a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, as reported head of the faction Edmon Marukyan on his Facebook page.

He particularly wrote the following:

“On January 9, the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly held a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan. During the meeting, the parties discussed several issues related to the internal and external challenges facing Armenia. The Secretary of the Security Council answered questions from the deputies of the Bright Armenia faction. The Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly will continue to hold meetings with the heads of institutions of the security sector of Armenia.”
