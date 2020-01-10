News
Tragic incident occurs in Armenia’s Kotayk
Tragic incident occurs in Armenia’s Kotayk
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On January 9, a tragic incident occurred in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

Police received a call from the Nor Hachn town polyclinic that the doctors had taken an unconscious little boy from the yard of their building to the Abovyan town hospital, where it was found out that the child was dead.

According to shamshyan.com, police found out that the deceased was  4.5-month-old Arsen A., a resident of Nor Hachn, whose mother had wanted to feed him, but had noticed that the child was not breathing.

Police are preparing a report on the case.

Forensic medical examination has been appointed.
This text available in   Հայերեն
