Newspaper: Operation to apprehend YSU Student Council president was organized through vice-rector

YEREVAN. – Irates newspaper of Armenia writes: It is said that the operation to apprehend [Yerevan State University (YSU) Student Council President] Davit Apoyan was organized through YSU Vice-rector Artur Israyelyan, who is a friend of Education, Science, Sport and Culture Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, his eye and ear at YSU.
Israyelyan telephoned Apoyan several times, called to "watch" footage of some shots, to "ask" whom he knew from the shots, after which the head of YSU guard service, Lyova Arustamyan, testified that Davit Apoyan knew those boys, and the policemen came, apprehended Apoyan in a very demonstrative way.
Arustamyan is waiting for a promotion soon in exchange for those services. After the holidays, he will be appointed director of the student dormitory as a demonstration of what is happening to the faithful and what—to the "unfaithful."