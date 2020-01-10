7 payment terminals installed at Yerevan international airport

Abkhazia President: Parliament’s appeal may lead to irreversible consequences for country

Armenia mothers who are victims of illegal adoption case protesting outside Prosecutor General's Office

How Pompeo convinces Trump to kill Qasem Soleimani

US safety board accepts Iran's invitation to investigate plane’s crash

PM: New Year in Armenia is interesting

White House reacts to House resolution on restricting Trump's rights to use force against Iran

Iran denies allegations that Ukrainian plane was shot down by rocket

Unusual incident occurs at Dalma Garden Mall in Yerevan

Armenian NSS calls on investors to contact them in case of corruption

Trump changes his mind: Global warming is not hoax

Stepanakert: Fake news has been circulating in Armenian groups through hacked profiles

The Guardian: The Saudis are trying to reduce tension in Middle East

Boeing posts internal correspondence related to 737 MAX

US House adopts resolution restricting Trump's ability to start war against Iran

1 injured in Yerevan Children's Rehabilitation Center fire

Karabakh MOD attends official opening of barracks of artillery unit

Tragic incident occurs in Armenia’s Kotayk

Armenia Water Committee chief dismissed

Investigation into case of 3rd president of Armenia is over

Newspaper: Operation to apprehend YSU Student Council president was organized through vice-rector

Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight on January 10 to be conducted

Dalma Garden Mall of Yerevan is closed today

Newspaper: There is serious staffing commotion within Armenia government

Newspaper: Armenia judge seeks political asylum in US?

Newspaper: Armenia PM’s now former spokesman had asked some businessmen in Moscow for job

AntiFake.am: Armenia PM read same sentence twice in New Year's address

Los Angeles police searching three Armenians

Abkhazia Parliament adopts decision calling on President to resign

Trump to ask US allies to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal

Belarus President calls on intensifying EEU and CIS integration

Political scientist: Armenia PM's statement addressed to US, Iran Presidents not important

Bright Armenia parliamentary faction meets with Security Council Secretary

Armenia President congratulates ex-president Levon Ter-Petrosyan on birthday

Decision on bringing charge against Armenia Constitutional Court President appealed

Abkhazia President may declare martial law

Russia doesn't agree with Trump's call to exit Iranian nuclear deal

Abkhazia’s parliament speaker Valery Kvarchia hospitalized with heart attack

Commander: Iran was ready to fire hundreds of missiles in the first hours

Armenian PM's press secretary quits, WB forecasts 5.1% economic growth in Armenia, 09.01.20 digest

Boris Johnson states London's continued commitment to Iranian nuclear deal

Bright Armenia faction organizing meetings with heads of country's security sector

Armenian government holds discussion on country's energy system

European Council President calls on Iran to observe Iranian nuclear deal

Artsakh police officer finds and returns serviceman's lost wallet

No administrative proceedings to be applied for not airing Armenian national anthem

EU says Israel's plans to create new settlements are illegal

MFA: Issue of deploying US military bases in Georgia is not considered

Lebanese court forbids Ghosn to leave country

Armenia army chief discusses politico-military situation in region

Catholicos Aram I declares 2020 as "Year of Armenians in Need of Special Care"

US Appeal Court allows Trump administration to spend Pentagon budget for Mexican wall

Analyst: Armenia's domestic policy needs to be satiated with institutional reforms in 2020

Lawyer: Young man accused of Yerevan teenage girl’s murder pleads innocent

Armenia PM applies disciplinary penalty against Military Industry Committee head

Prisoners of convicts hospital in Armenia stop hunger strike

Chinese Vice Premier to sign first stage trade deal in US

Torosyan: Armenia Health Ministry not making financial savings by closing Maralik maternity hospital

Pope Francis expresses concern over US-Iran conflict

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office says Karabakh conflict resolution will be high on Chairmanship’s agenda

Armenia PM: Historical strip under Yerevan Republic Square to be turned into museum section (PHOTOS)

Ex-director of Armenia National Security Service on death of Iran's Soleimani

Armenia Health Minister to go on 8-day vacation

ARF-D files lawsuit against Armenian MP

Dollar drops in Armenia

Analyst: There are strong anti-Iranian moods in Azerbaijan

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan supporters hold protest outside Yerevan court

Survey: Western European countries least share Trump's foreign policy

More than billion animals die in Australian forest fires

Analyst: Iran may freeze investments in Armenia due to US sanctions

Footages of consequences of American base shelling in Iraq published

Dispute occurs at Yerevan court hearing of March 1, 2008 case

Rouhani says Iran seeks to strengthen nuclear deal

Armenian analyst: US, Iran not interested in inciting conflict

Armenia “mothers in black”: We demand that PM Nikol Pashinyan meet with us

Artsakh President sends congratulatory letter to Armenian 1st President

Newly appointed CSTO Secretary General Zas officially starts his work

Armenia to join Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances

China calls on US and Iran for dialogue

Brazilian President not to take part at Davos Economic Forum

Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan has become platform for pressure on Iran from US, Israel

Armenia PM: We do not have any pretensions to be “father of the people”

Armenia Security Council chief: We have been able to develop evacuation plan, crisis response plan

Iranian Permanent Representative to UN: US should return to nuclear deal for discussions on its aspects

Iranian senior commander warns of 'harsher revenge soon'

Armenia Science Committee has new chairman

World Bank publishes forecast of global economic growth

Armenia government proposes banning export of timber, some of its products to non-EEU countries

Armenian ex-defense minister's lawyer continues submission of petition launched in December

King Harald V hospitalized

WB forecasts 5.1% economic growth in Armenia for 2020, 5.2% in 2021 and 2022

Armenia ex-ruling party makes note in book of mourning for General Soleimani (PHOTOS)

PM: Budget airlines will bring non-luxury segment tourists to Armenia

Armenian 2nd President's trial continue in Yerevan

Preventive measure for 3 of 5 accused in unlawful adoption of Armenian children case appealed

Armenia ambassador presents letter of credence to head of Sovereign Military Order of Malta

Trudeau, Trump discuss situation in Iraq and plane crash in Iran

Armenia premier: We all expect that 2020 will be better year in terms of tourism

US Congress to vote to limit Trump's powers over Iran

ICAO warns against speculation about causes of plane crash in Iran