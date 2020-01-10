Newspaper: Armenia PM’s now former spokesman had asked some businessmen in Moscow for job

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Zhoghovurd daily has learned about the reasons for the dismissal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's now former spokesman Vladimir Karapetyan.
You may have noticed that while reading the New Year's message from a teleprompter, the Prime Minister is unable to continue reading the text for a moment, pausing. The reason was the repetition of one sentence in the text; that is, the text was edited in a sloppy manner. After that Pashinyan reprimanded Vladimir Karapetyan, urging him via SMS to write a resignation letter.
Zhoghovurd was reported that during the holidays Karapetyan had asked some businessmen in Moscow for a job, saying he was tired of working with Pashinyan. But in fact, Nikol Pashinyan was dissatisfied with Karapetyan, and also because he could not present to the public the tremendous amount of work that he has done since the revolution in a way that they would notice the difference.