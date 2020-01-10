News
Friday
January 10
Newspaper: There is serious staffing commotion within Armenia government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Irates newspaper of Armenia writes: But it is a fact that there is a serious staffing commotion within the government. And it is not accidental. The term of office of CB [Central Bank] Governor Artur Javadyan ends in two months. He no longer has a chance to be re-elected; the law will not allow it. Who will be the new governor of the CB? According to a source close to the government, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will assume the post of CB Governor.

Considering that the Deputy Prime Minister was a banker in the past, this conversation may be very logical. And (...) rumors are circulating that either former Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan or former Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms and former Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan will assume the post of Deputy Prime Minister.
Հայերեն
