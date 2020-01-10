White House reacts to House resolution on restricting Trump's rights to use force against Iran

The US House resolution restricting US President Donald Trump’s right to use force against Iran undermines Tehran’s ability to counter terrorist activity, said the Deputy White House Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley.
According to him, Trump has a “right and duty” to defend the nation from terrorism, Washington Times reported.
“That’s what he continues to do, and the world is safer for it,” he said. “This House resolution tries to undermine the ability of the U.S. Armed Forces to prevent terrorist activity by Iran and its proxies, and attempts to hinder the president’s authority to protect America and our interests in the region from the continued threats. These congressional actions are completely misguided.”
The US House of Representatives approved a resolution restricting Trump’s powers in the use of armed forces against Iran without the appropriate permission from lawmakers. The initiative was approved by 224 congressmen, 194 legislators spoke out against. The document was supported by three Republicans, while eight Democrats opposed.
The situation on Iran worsened after the US strike in the Baghdad airport area on the night of January 3, which killed the commander of the special forces Al-Quds of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps General Qasem Soleimani. Tehran, in turn, launched a missile attack on two objects in Iraq that the US military used - Ain Assad Air Base and Erbil airport.