Trump changes his mind: Global warming is not hoax

US President Donald Trump has changed his position on the theory of global warming and is now considering it as a serious problem. The American leader made such a statement on Thursday at a press conference in the White House.
Asked if he considers the global warming problem fictitious, Trump said: "It is not a hoax," Daily Beast reported.
Even during his election campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized the US desire to use programs to combat global warming. He said the theory of climate change was a scam that the Chinese developed to destroy American industry.