Boeing posts internal correspondence related to 737 MAX

The American company Boeing has published more than 100 pages of internal documentation regarding the development of the 737 MAX aircraft, CNN reported.
According to the soutce, the documentation contains information about internal communication at Boeing about the company's aircraft. A significant part of them is devoted to the development and certification of 737 MAX simulators in 2017 and 2018.
Documents were also sent to the committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress, which are investigating the causes of two crashes of the aircraft.
Boeing accompanied the published documents with an apology for their content. Internal correspondence, according to the corporation’s press release, contains provocative statements and in some cases raises questions about Boeing’s interaction with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
"These communications do not reflect the company we are and need to be, and they are completely unacceptable," said Boeing. "We regret the content of these communications, and apologize to the [Federal Aviation Administration], Congress, our airline customers, and to the flying public for them."
"These communications contain provocative language, and, in certain instances, raise questions about Boeing's interactions with the FAA in connection with the simulator qualification process." But Boeing said it is "confident in the regulatory process for qualifying these simulators."
According to CNBC, in one of the parts of correspondence in April 2017, company employees discuss problems with computer-controlled aircraft.
Another report for 2015, the channel notes, sheds light on the lobbying methods that Boeing used when confronted with the requirements of regulators.
The operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft has been banned since March last year globally.