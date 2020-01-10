Abkhazia President: Parliament’s appeal may lead to irreversible consequences for country

The appeal adopted by the parliament of Abkhazia, despite the stated goal of avoiding further destabilization, can only complicate the socio-political situation and lead to irreversible consequences for the country, President of Abkhazia’s press service reported in connection with a parliamentary decree on the voluntary resignation of the country's leader.
According to the statement, opposition representatives have repeatedly stated that they will wait for the Supreme Court decision following the election results and act strictly in the legal field.
Opposition supporters gathered in the square demanding the annulment of the results of the presidential election and the resignation of incumbent President Raul Khajimba.
At that time, a cassation hearing was held in the Supreme Court to consider the complaint of the leader of the opposition Amtskhar party Alkhas Kvitsinia against the decision of the Supreme Court of Abkhazia, which recognized the results of the presidential election as valid. The court granted the plaintiff's motion to challenge Judge in the proceedings, in view of his personal interest.