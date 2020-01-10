7 payment terminals installed at Yerevan international airport

Abkhazia President: Parliament’s appeal may lead to irreversible consequences for country

Armenia mothers who are victims of illegal adoption case protesting outside Prosecutor General's Office

How Pompeo convinces Trump to kill Qasem Soleimani

US safety board accepts Iran's invitation to investigate plane’s crash

PM: New Year in Armenia is interesting

White House reacts to House resolution on restricting Trump's rights to use force against Iran

Iran denies allegations that Ukrainian plane was shot down by rocket

Unusual incident occurs at Dalma Garden Mall in Yerevan

Armenian NSS calls on investors to contact them in case of corruption

Trump changes his mind: Global warming is not hoax

Stepanakert: Fake news has been circulating in Armenian groups through hacked profiles

The Guardian: The Saudis are trying to reduce tension in Middle East

Indian woman, 55, wakes up during her own funeral

Boeing posts internal correspondence related to 737 MAX

US House adopts resolution restricting Trump's ability to start war against Iran

Allegri hopes he will get Man United job

London's Madame Tussauds museum says it removed waxworks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

1 injured in Yerevan Children's Rehabilitation Center fire

Karabakh MOD attends official opening of barracks of artillery unit

Tragic incident occurs in Armenia’s Kotayk

1 case in a million: Man awakes with new painting talent after road accident

Armenia Water Committee chief dismissed

Investigation into case of 3rd president of Armenia is over

Woman accuses Leipzig midfielder of raping her

Newspaper: Operation to apprehend YSU Student Council president was organized through vice-rector

Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight on January 10 to be conducted

Dalma Garden Mall of Yerevan is closed today

Sharon Stone speaks about politics

Newspaper: There is serious staffing commotion within Armenia government

Newspaper: Armenia judge seeks political asylum in US?

Newspaper: Armenia PM’s now former spokesman had asked some businessmen in Moscow for job

Fan runs onto pitch, hugs Messi (PHOTO)

Mkhitaryan goal among candidates for Roma best goal of December

AntiFake.am: Armenia PM read same sentence twice in New Year's address

Los Angeles police searching three Armenians

Scientists develop basis for the 1st vaccine against 2 deadly viruses

Arteta: Arsenal won't make serious achievements in January

Abkhazia Parliament adopts decision calling on President to resign

Trump to ask US allies to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal

Harry Kane to undergo surgery and resume training in late April

Belarus President calls on intensifying EEU and CIS integration

Political scientist: Armenia PM's statement addressed to US, Iran Presidents not important

Bright Armenia parliamentary faction meets with Security Council Secretary

Armenia President congratulates ex-president Levon Ter-Petrosyan on birthday

Hoffenheim defeated during friendly match, Sargis Adamyan played (PHOTO)

McGregor and Serone to give press conference on January 15

Decision on bringing charge against Armenia Constitutional Court President appealed

Abkhazia President may declare martial law

Scientists testing new drug against cancer

FC Barcelona player says he might play for Real Madrid

Russia doesn't agree with Trump's call to exit Iranian nuclear deal

Abkhazia’s parliament speaker Valery Kvarchia hospitalized with heart attack

Commander: Iran was ready to fire hundreds of missiles in the first hours

Trent Alexander-Arnol named Liverpool's player of December

Armenian PM's press secretary quits, WB forecasts 5.1% economic growth in Armenia, 09.01.20 digest

Boris Johnson states London's continued commitment to Iranian nuclear deal

Bright Armenia faction organizing meetings with heads of country's security sector

Federico Valverde: If Pogba transfers to Real, I'll learn a lot from him

Armenian government holds discussion on country's energy system

European Council President calls on Iran to observe Iranian nuclear deal

Artsakh police officer finds and returns serviceman's lost wallet

Ashley Young not to extend contract with Manchester United

No administrative proceedings to be applied for not airing Armenian national anthem

EU says Israel's plans to create new settlements are illegal

MFA: Issue of deploying US military bases in Georgia is not considered

Lebanese court forbids Ghosn to leave country

Gareth Bale not going to move to MLS

Armenia army chief discusses politico-military situation in region

Armenian cuisine featured in ‘No Passport Required’ TV show

Catholicos Aram I declares 2020 as "Year of Armenians in Need of Special Care"

US Appeal Court allows Trump administration to spend Pentagon budget for Mexican wall

Manchester United give up plans to sign Eriksen

Analyst: Armenia's domestic policy needs to be satiated with institutional reforms in 2020

Lawyer: Young man accused of Yerevan teenage girl’s murder pleads innocent

Armenia PM applies disciplinary penalty against Military Industry Committee head

Prisoners of convicts hospital in Armenia stop hunger strike

Chinese Vice Premier to sign first stage trade deal in US

Celebrity pastry chef Flora Aghababyan: Love is my secret ingredient

Torosyan: Armenia Health Ministry not making financial savings by closing Maralik maternity hospital

FC Ararat Yerevan general manager eyes Brazilian players

Pope Francis expresses concern over US-Iran conflict

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office says Karabakh conflict resolution will be high on Chairmanship’s agenda

Armenia PM: Historical strip under Yerevan Republic Square to be turned into museum section (PHOTOS)

ATP Cup: Khachanov and Medvedev advance Russia to semifinals

Ex-director of Armenia National Security Service on death of Iran's Soleimani

Armenia Health Minister to go on 8-day vacation

ARF-D files lawsuit against Armenian MP

Dollar drops in Armenia

Analyst: There are strong anti-Iranian moods in Azerbaijan

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan supporters hold protest outside Yerevan court

Meghan Markle appears without wedding ring after announcing she quits royal duties

Champions League: Best clubs of the decade

Survey: Western European countries least share Trump's foreign policy

More than billion animals die in Australian forest fires

Analyst: Iran may freeze investments in Armenia due to US sanctions

Footages of consequences of American base shelling in Iraq published

Dispute occurs at Yerevan court hearing of March 1, 2008 case

Roma to extend deal with Lorenzo Pellegrini

Rouhani says Iran seeks to strengthen nuclear deal