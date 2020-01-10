News
Friday
January 10
News
Friday
January 10
Karabakh MOD attends official opening of barracks of artillery unit
Karabakh MOD attends official opening of barracks of artillery unit
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – On January 9, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan visited a military unit conducting combat duty and attended the official opening one of the barracks of one of the artillery units of this military unit.

He noted that the improvement of the social and living conditions of the servicemen and the improvement of the barracks will continue, the Artsakh Defense Ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the end of the event, Abrahamyan gave instructions to the command staff on duty on the current and future plans.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
