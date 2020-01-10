Karabakh MOD attends official opening of barracks of artillery unit

STEPANAKERT. – On January 9, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan visited a military unit conducting combat duty and attended the official opening one of the barracks of one of the artillery units of this military unit.
He noted that the improvement of the social and living conditions of the servicemen and the improvement of the barracks will continue, the Artsakh Defense Ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At the end of the event, Abrahamyan gave instructions to the command staff on duty on the current and future plans.