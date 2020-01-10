News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Investigation into case of 3rd president of Armenia is over
Investigation into case of 3rd president of Armenia is over
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – According to Pastinfo, the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has completed its investigation into the case of third President Serzh Sargsyan.

There are several other defendants in this criminal case, including former Minister of Agriculture Sergo Karapetyan and owner of Flash company Barsegh Beglaryan. The investigative body has given the parties time to get acquainted with the case.

The SIS announced the indictment of Serzh Sargsyan on December 4, 2019. According to the official report, occupying the office of the President of the Republic of Armenia and using his respective official position, in 2013 he organized the theft of 489,160,310 drams by a group of officials. He was charged with a criminal offense, and a signature bond to not leave Armenia was chosen as the pretrial measure for him.

The former ruling Republican Party of Armenia stated that Serzh Sargsyan is subjected to political persecution, and his legal team noted that his functional immunity had not been overcome, and that it had filed an appeal—to both the prosecution and the court—against the decision to include Sargsyan in the case as an accused.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Unusual incident occurs at Dalma Garden Mall in Yerevan
A store was turned upside down, there are detained…
 1 injured in Yerevan Children's Rehabilitation Center fire
Two employees and 10 children were evacuated...
 Tragic incident occurs in Armenia’s Kotayk
Mother feeding her 4.5-month-old son had noticed that he was not breathing…
 Dalma Garden Mall of Yerevan is closed today
Several employees came to lock their stores…
 Artsakh police officer finds and returns serviceman's lost wallet
During the holidays, officer of the patrol guard battalion of...
 Lebanese court forbids Ghosn to leave country
Carlos Ghosn, who was under house arrest in Tokyo, fled in late December…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos