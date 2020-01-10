News
Brits recommended refraining from traveling to Iran
Brits recommended refraining from traveling to Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Brits are advised to refrain from traveling to Iran, Reuters reported.

“Given the body of information that UIA Flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, and the heightened tensions, we are now advising British nationals not to travel to Iran,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. “We also recommend against taking a flight to, from and within Iran,” he added, in a statement from the Foreign Office.

“We urgently need a full and transparent investigation to establish what caused the crash.”

The Tehran-Kyiv plane crashed a few minutes after take-off on the morning of January 8, leaving 176 people killed.
