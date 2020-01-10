Brits recommended refraining from traveling to Iran

Brits are advised to refrain from traveling to Iran, Reuters reported.
“Given the body of information that UIA Flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, and the heightened tensions, we are now advising British nationals not to travel to Iran,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. “We also recommend against taking a flight to, from and within Iran,” he added, in a statement from the Foreign Office.
“We urgently need a full and transparent investigation to establish what caused the crash.”
The Tehran-Kyiv plane crashed a few minutes after take-off on the morning of January 8, leaving 176 people killed.