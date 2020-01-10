News
Dalma Garden Mall of Yerevan is closed today
Dalma Garden Mall of Yerevan is closed today
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The Dalma Garden Mall of Yerevan is closed today; several employees came to lock their stores.

Edmon Zargaryan, head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the measuring instruments are still installed to record the cause if the shocks repeat.

According to him, it is clear that it is not an earthquake and there is a human factor, but it is not clear what kind.

There was a panic yesterday at Dalma Garden Mall. Visitors had read from the Internet information that there will be an earthquake, they panicked, and started leaving the building en masse. Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations denied the information about an earthquake. However, it was reported that the building was shaken for about 30 minutes, but the reasons of which are still unclear.
