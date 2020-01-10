US military evaluates adjustment of its defensive position in Middle East

The US military is evaluating the adjustment of its defensive position in the Middle East after Iranian missile attacks on US bases in Iraq.
According to a senior US official, Tehran is more likely to attack US positions in countries other than Iraq, Reuters reported.
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran announced the start of operations to exact revenge for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani on January 8. Surface-to-surface missiles have been fired from Iran toward the Ayn al-Assad and the Erbil bases in western Iraq, where the US military is stationed.