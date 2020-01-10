Stepanakert: Fake news has been circulating in Armenian groups through hacked profiles

YEREVAN. – It has been several months that fake news has been circulating in Armenian groups through hacked profiles. Tigran Abrahamyan, Adviser to the President of the Artsakh Republic, wrote this on Facebook.
"Various hacked users, who are administered by Azeris, are spreading posts aimed at the emergence or deepening of internal hostility, around the domestic political situation (…) in Armenia and Artsakh," he added, in particular. “Fake news is circulating. In all places the post is the same: a call to take to the streets and to hold rallies against [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan.
Every time we write to the administrators, we try to prevent the Azeris from spreading fake news in the groups, but the vast majority of the administrators do not respond.
Even leaving comments under the post is not particularly effective. This is a problem that requires a comprehensive solution. Yesterday's example is in this group.
This user's profile has also been hacked, I have written in person, an Azeri responded.
My request for the structures dealing with information security issues is to tackle similar security issues, prevent such incidents at an early stage, as well as to conduct public awareness campaigns on information security principles and their risks."