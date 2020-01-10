News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Stepanakert: Fake news has been circulating in Armenian groups through hacked profiles
Stepanakert: Fake news has been circulating in Armenian groups through hacked profiles
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It has been several months that fake news has been circulating in Armenian groups through hacked profiles. Tigran Abrahamyan, Adviser to the President of the Artsakh Republic, wrote this on Facebook.

"Various hacked users, who are administered by Azeris, are spreading posts aimed at the emergence or deepening of internal hostility, around the domestic political situation (…) in Armenia and Artsakh," he added, in particular. “Fake news is circulating. In all places the post is the same: a call to take to the streets and to hold rallies against [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan.

Every time we write to the administrators, we try to prevent the Azeris from spreading fake news in the groups, but the vast majority of the administrators do not respond.

Even leaving comments under the post is not particularly effective. This is a problem that requires a comprehensive solution. Yesterday's example is in this group.

This user's profile has also been hacked, I have written in person, an Azeri responded.

My request for the structures dealing with information security issues is to tackle similar security issues, prevent such incidents at an early stage, as well as to conduct public awareness campaigns on information security principles and their risks."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MOD attends official opening of barracks of artillery unit
He noted that the improvement of the social and living conditions of the servicemen and the improvement of the barracks will continue…
 Artsakh President sends congratulatory letter to Armenian 1st President
On this memorable day I wish robust health, happiness and all the best to You and all Your relatives and friends...
 Artsakh president convenes working consultation
The President underlined the situation along the borders is under control...
 Karabakh President, military commander visit southern border zone
President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan today visited the...
 Artsakh president visits first line of Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
Defense minister Karen Abrahamyan and other officials accompanied the Head of the State...
 Artsakh president visits Mekhakavan village of Hadrout region
Sahakyan congratulated everybody on the coming holidays wishing peace, health, happiness and all the best...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos