Unusual incident occurs at Dalma Garden Mall in Yerevan

Yerevan Police are preparing a report on the hooliganism that occurred on January 8 at Dalma Garden Mall.
According to shamshyan.com, the same day, police received information was obtained from a law office that a group of people had committed hooliganism in a store in the mall, turned it upside down, make inappropriate remarks toward the employees, disrupted the normal operation of the store.
Subsequently, Yerevan residents Levon Kh., 23, and Adam P., 28, were detained and taken to a police station on suspicion of hooliganism.
Police are preparing a report on the case.