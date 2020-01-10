Armenian NSS calls on investors to contact them in case of corruption

The National Security Service of Armenia calls upon investors to contact them if they encounter corruption. Since October 2018, a separate unit has been operating, formed as a result of structural reforms of the NSS. Its main function is the fight against corruption that impedes foreign investment.
According to the press service, the unit is studying the general picture of investments: areas are separated and analyzed, data are summarized, and the most risky areas are identified in terms of corruption.
Individuals and legal entities implementing foreign investment programs in Armenia, in the event of encountering corruption at any level of the state system during the implementation of their programs, may contact the National Security Service or call the department.