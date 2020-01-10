Armenia mothers who are victims of illegal adoption case protesting outside Prosecutor General's Office

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s mothers who are victims of the criminal case on illegal adoption are protesting in front of the Prosecutor General's Office today. They demand the arrest of Razmik Abrahamyan, the director of the Republican Maternity Hospital, and Arshak Jerjeryan, the deputy director.
"Our children have been massacred, our children have disappeared," one of these mothers said. "Does Razmik Abrahamyan want our kinsfolk not to have children?"
Asked why the events of years ago are now being voiced, she said: “They were afraid of the former authorities. Some have been fighting since 2000 and have failed. Since now that the situation has changed, the power has changed, it has been voiced, people have joined. It's not that it hasn't been voiced before; it just didn’t get that kind of resonance. Cases are being tried in the courts.”
According to this woman, there have been complaints since 1977. "In other words, Razmik Abrahamyan has been working since 1975, but there have been cases already since 1977."
Abrahamyan is accused under the Criminal Code article on illegally separating a child from his parents, or changing a child, and on commercial bribery.
On December 22, 2019, the Yerevan court of first instance denied the Investigative Committee’s petition to arrest Razmik Abrahamyan.