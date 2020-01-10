News
7 payment terminals installed at Yerevan international airport
7 payment terminals installed at Yerevan international airport
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – To facilitate the process of payment, 7 paying terminals are installed at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, the airport informed on Facebook.

“4 ones are located on the 1st floor of Parking entrances (2 in each, near the lifts), 2 on the 2nd floor of Parking entrances (1 in each, near the lifts) and 1 in VIP entrance hall,” the respective post also reads. “Prior leaving the parking area You can make the payment via terminal.

Thus, you will have 10 minutes to exit from Parking and pass through the barrier opening, it will be necessary to provide the entry ticket to the cashier.

Starting from 15th of January, 2020 new parking tariffs will be applied and will be as follows:

Please note that the prices valid up to these days will remain the same when paying via paying terminals.

Paying terminals:

- First 10 minutes: free of charge.

- One hour of parking for cars: AMD 500

- 4-24 hours (daily parking fee) for cars: AMD 2.000

- 5-30 days for cars: AMD 10.000

If paying at cashier points, tariffs will be as follows:

- one hour of parking for cars: AMD 800

- 4-24 hours (daily parking fee) for cars: AMD 3.000

- 5-30 days for cars: AMD 15.000

Payment for minibuses and buses should be paid only at cashier points, at the Parking final exit:

- One entry of a minibus: AMD 2.000

- One entry of a bus: AMD 3.000

In case of lost ticket the amount to be paid will be AMD 20.000. In this case the payment should be made at cashier’s points only.

For additional information or in case of issues with the terminal, you can contact Converse Bank at + 374 10 511 211 or approach Zvartnots Branch located in Departure Hall, on the 2nd floor.”
