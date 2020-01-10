Analyst: Part of Iraqi population opposes US troops withdrawal from country

There is a decision of the Iraqi parliament on the withdrawal of American troops from the country, which is not binding on the government, Ruben Safrastyan, Director of the Armenian Institute of Oriental Studies of the National Academy of Sciences Ruben Safrastyan told reporters on Friday.

According to him, the Iraqi Cabinet of Ministers has also expressed the readiness for the American troops to be withdrawn from the country, but the fact is that part of the country's population opposes such a development of events.

“At the parliamentary meeting at which this decision was made, there were no representatives of the Kurdish forces, they are opposed to this. And therefore, it is not yet clear whether Iraq will require the withdrawal of American troops from the country. Perhaps a part will be withdrawn, and the other half not,” Safrastyan said.

Commenting on US position on this issue, he noted that Trump's approach is quite interesting. “He did not say that thy would not withdraw our troops, the president said that they would withdraw them if their expenses were compensated. That is, he is not against all this,” he noted.