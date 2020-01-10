News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Expert: Armenia's own satellite will cost $200-250mn
Expert: Armenia's own satellite will cost $200-250mn
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

YEREVAN. – If Armenia decides to send a major satellite into space, it will cost $200-250 million. Areg Mikayelyan, Director of Byurakan Observatory, said this at a January 10 press conference.

He noted that the matter is about serious money, so it is difficult to imagine that an Armenian satellite could appear in space in the next few years.

"It is related not only to astronomy, but also to cartography, link, communication," Mikayelyan added. "Anyway, it would be advantageous for Armenia to have its own satellite than to buy it from other countries, as in that case, it would reduce the cost price of services that are based on satellite data."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Beijing: US turns space into battlefield
"These actions from the US strongly violate the international consensus of the peaceful use of outer space....
 NATO FMs: Space is a warfighting domain just like air, land, and sea
"Space is essential to the Alliance’s defence and deterrence, for early warning, communication and navigation…
 China on track to launch its Mars mission in 2020
The Chang’e-4 probe successfully touched down on the far side of the...
 Space activity in Armenia to have tax benefits
"Space activities are expected to be included in the list of activities subject to licensing and to provide these companies with tax privileges until 2030…
NASA official says humans to land on Mars in 2030s
Pushing sooner for the moon would make it possible to bring astronauts to Mars...
 Starship ready for its first flight
Elon Musk confirmed this by quoting a message from the Teslarati resource…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos