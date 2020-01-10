Expert: Armenia's own satellite will cost $200-250mn

YEREVAN. – If Armenia decides to send a major satellite into space, it will cost $200-250 million. Areg Mikayelyan, Director of Byurakan Observatory, said this at a January 10 press conference.

He noted that the matter is about serious money, so it is difficult to imagine that an Armenian satellite could appear in space in the next few years.

"It is related not only to astronomy, but also to cartography, link, communication," Mikayelyan added. "Anyway, it would be advantageous for Armenia to have its own satellite than to buy it from other countries, as in that case, it would reduce the cost price of services that are based on satellite data."