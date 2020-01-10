Trump sends birthday message to Kim Jong-un

US President Donald Trump sent a birthday message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Reuters reported referring to South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong.
Chung Eui-Yong, who met with Trump in Washington this week, told reporters that he was asked for a transfer message to North Korea, and it was delivered the day before.
President Trump asked President Moon to deliver his message to Chairman Kim,” said Chung.
Earlier, Chung Eui-Yong met with US Special Envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun and confirmed the close coordination of the US and Republic of Korea on North Korea. The parties also discussed recent developments in the Middle East and their coordination on global security issues.
Next week, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in California, along with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said earlier that there was an urgent need for practical ways to improve relations with North Korea, adding that he was ready to meet with Kim Jong-un.