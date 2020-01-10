Boycotting of classes continues at school in Armenia’s Vagharshapat

The boycotting of classes continues at the school named after Garegin Nzhdeh in Vagharshapat, Armenia.
The schoolchildren’s' parents told Armenian News-NEWS.am that although the teachers have come to school for work, they will not bring their children to school until newly appointed principal Shushanik Voskanyan resigns.
The parents are angry that the response promised by the government has not been received yet.
The newly appointed principal had told Armenian News-NEWS.am that according to her information, these protests are being organized by several people, especially the husband of the school’s chemistry teacher, who wants his wife to serve as school principal.
But the chemistry teacher's husband, Artur Hovhannisyan, denied this allegation.
According to the teachers, the staff of the provincial hall had informed that the governor was ready to meet with them again, but at the moment they are deciding with the parents whether to go to this meeting.