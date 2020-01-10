News
Friday
January 10
News
Armenia mothers who are victims of illegal adoption case meet with attorney general
Armenia mothers who are victims of illegal adoption case meet with attorney general
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s mothers who are victims of the criminal case on illegal adoption, and who are protesting in front of the Prosecutor General's Office today, have met with Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan. They demand the arrest of Razmik Abrahamyan, the director of the Republican Maternity Hospital, and Arshak Jerjeryan, the deputy director.

"Officials were present at the meeting," Haykuhi Khachatryan, one of these mothers, said. "They promised that the case would be investigated objectively, we would get the desired result, our entire goal is to solve the case, they appealed against the decision not to arrest Razmik Abrahamyan."

Asked if the meeting with the attorney general satisfied them, she said: "Partly. After seeing further results, we will say whether we are fully satisfied. ”

Khachatryan said she had asked Davtyan about the information that he regularly met with Razmik Abrahamyan, in response to which the prosecutor general denied noting that he had been with Abrahamyan's lawyer. Khachatryan expressed her doubts in this regard, and the attorney general promised to give clarifications after the investigation of the case.

Haykuhi Khachatryan said they will continue their protest in front of the court. 

Razmik Abrahamyan is accused under the Criminal Code article on illegally separating a child from his parents, or changing a child, and on commercial bribery.

On December 22, 2019, the Yerevan court of first instance denied the Investigative Committee’s petition to arrest Razmik Abrahamyan.
