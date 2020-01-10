Armenia analyst: Soleimani assassination ruined US’ years of work to overthrow Iran authorities

YEREVAN. – The assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, in effect, ruined the years of work by various US structures to achieve political turmoil within Iran. Iranian Studies specialist Vardan Voskanyan said this at a meeting with journalists today.

According to him, the United States has worked to create a wave of social protest inside Iran to achieve a clash between the authorities and the masses of protesters, to get casualties, and thus to overthrow the country's legitimate authorities.

"It is natural that after this assassination, the Iranian society is very united, and the level of social protest actions is significantly reduced," he added. "We now have an Iran that is united in the face of an external threat. In this sense, Soleimani, by his death, still serves his people."