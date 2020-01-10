News
Political technologist: Armenian authorities to keep trying to take hold of Constitutional Court in 2020
Political technologist: Armenian authorities to keep trying to take hold of Constitutional Court in 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


In 2019, Armenia was in the same political processes that had begun in 2018. This is what political technologist Armen Badalyan told reporters today.

According to him, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues to reinforce his power in Armenia. “The Prime Minister envisages incorporating all the alternative centers that used to operate in Armenia, namely the Public Council, the Football Federation or other institutions, in the new political system, and it is currently working out. It is safe to state that, due to objective reasons, the Prime Minister has succeeded in taking control over the legislature. He has managed to take hold of the entire judiciary, except for the Constitutional Court,” Badalyan recalled, stating that there will be more attempts to take control over the Constitutional Court in 2020.
