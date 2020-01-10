Armenia Public Defender's Office deputy head appointed

YEREVAN. – A consultation was held at the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia, with the participation of public defenders.
During the discussion they touched upon the working conditions of the public defenders, and the steps directed towards the increasing the efficiency and quality of their work.
Also, Ara Zohrabyan, Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates, introduced Armine Fanyan, the newly appointed Deputy Head of the Public Defender's Office.
Lusine Sargsyan, the other deputy head of the Public Defender's Office, will mainly coordinate the office's work on civil, administrative and constitutional cases, whereas Fanyan—the office's work on criminal cases.