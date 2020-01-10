Berlin tells Tehran it expects participation of other countries in plane crash investigation

German FM Heiko Maas said that if it is confirmed that the Ukrainian airliner was accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile, then it will simply have no words, the AP reported.
He said that Berlin told Tehran that it expects the participation of other countries in the investigation.
The highest possible transparency is needed for complete clarity so that nothing is hidden, said Maas adding that the invitation of Iran to the Americans to help in the investigation is a very important signal.
The Ukrainian plane crashed several minutes after takeoff on January 8, leaving 176 people killed.
Yesterday, the US and Canada, that the plane could be accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile. Tehran rejected this version and invited representatives of countries whose citizens died in the crash to take part in the investigation, including representatives of the American Boeing company.