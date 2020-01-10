Armenia MP: Hard to remember a New Year when national anthem was played at midnight

YEREVAN. – It's hard to remember a New Year when the anthem was played at midnight, though it is a requirement of the law. Vahagn Tevosyan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook.

"Yesterday the Committee on Television and Radio convened a meeting to discuss the issue of not broadcasting Armenia’s anthem on New Year's Eve by a number of TV companies," he wrote, in particular. “First, let's note that it's hard to remember a New Year when the anthem was played at midnight, though it is a requirement of the law (...). In addition, the law stipulates that this obligation is put especially on the shoulders of television companies.

Such partial adjustments, in some cases even their absence (...), make the work (…) of television companies) vulnerable. All of this will be taken into account in the quite extensive legislative reforms expected in the near future."