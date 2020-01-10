News
Armenian court sentences father to 8 years for killing daughter in her sleep
Armenian court sentences father to 8 years for killing daughter in her sleep
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Judge Grigor Hovhannisyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Ararat and Vayots Dzor Provinces sentenced a father to 8 years in prison for killing his daughter in her sleep in the city of Masis. The verdict hasn’t been appealed and has entered into legal force.

According to the indictment, on April 20, 2018, Hamlet Khachatryan, 68, under the influence of alcohol, in an apartment in the city of Masis, being in irreconcilable relations with his daughter (Lusine Khachatryan, born in 1979) over the use of alcohol, due to the fact that the daughter made sounds in her sleep in the same living room, demanded that the daughter stop making sounds, approached the daughter and hit her head, face, chest and other body parts with his fists several times while she was asleep. Afterwards, with the intention to kill the daughter, he held her from her neck with one hand and closed her mouth with the other hand and killed her.

In court, the accused-on-trial accepted the charge, yet mentioned that he hadn’t had the intention to kill the girl.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
