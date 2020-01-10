Political technologist: Armenia foreign policy did not become “proactive” in 2019

YEREVAN. – Armenia's foreign policy did not become “proactive” in 2019. Political technologist Armen Badalyan stated this at a January 10 press conference. In his estimation, the incumbent authorities did not pay attention to it.

As for the role and activities of the opposition, the analyst thinks that it started to manifest itself to some extent after the change of power.

"They are just starting to take some steps that are not always successful," Badalyan explained. “There was some activeness. At the same time, the [former ruling] Republican Party, with the exception of some Republicans, does not show any activeness (...). And as a [political] force, the RPA does not give signs of life because it does not take any action.”

At the same time, he noted that supporters of the second president Robert Kocharyan show some activeness.

"As such, I do not see the activeness of another force in the form of non-parliamentary opposition," the political technologist concluded.