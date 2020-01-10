Passenger flow at 2 Armenian airports up by 6% in December 2019 compared to December 2018

As of December 2019, passenger flow at the two national airports in Armenia totaled 238,066 passengers, exceeding by 6% in the same month in 2018.
In December 2019, passenger flow at Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport increased by 6% over the same period in 2018.
In December 2019, passenger flow growth at Gyumri's Shirak airport made 7.1% compared to the same month in 2018.
In 2019, the passenger flow of the two airports in Armenia was 3,169,144 passengers, which is 10.9% more than in 2018.
Zvartnots and Shirak airports also recorded a 13.7% increase in departures and arrivals in January-December 2019 compared to the same period last year.