Analyst: Armenian society still being divided into "blacks" and "whites"
Analyst: Armenian society still being divided into "blacks" and "whites"
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian society is still being divided into “blacks” and “whites”. Prime Minister Pashinyan finds “some enemy” “once a week” to prove that his efforts aren’t in vain. This is what political technologist Armen Badalyan told reporters today.

According to him, there was a time when the “enemy” was the Republican Party of Armenia, which was later replaced by other forces, that is, “Satan”, “people dressed in black shirts”, etc. “This is an accepted practice when you are guided by the present, not a sustainable development program. In politics, it is accepted to refer to this as a means of populist governance,” Badalyan explained.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
