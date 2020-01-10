Ukrainian president says missile hit version of Boeing 737 in Tehran requires proof

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the version of a missile hit of a Boeing 737 in Tehran has not been confirmed. He requires evidence from the US, Canada and the UK.
“The version of a missile entering a plane is not ruled out, but as of today it is not confirmed. Given the latest statements by state leaders in the media, we urge all international partners - primarily the governments of the US, Canada and the UK - to provide information and evidence regarding the disaster to the Commission for the investigation of the cause,” the President wrote on his Facebook.
He added that Ukrainian experts continue to investigate the causes and circumstances of the disaster.
According to the 112 Ukraine TV channel, Zelenskyy received important data from US representatives regarding the Boeing-737 disaster in Tehran, said Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.
Zelenskyy and Prystaiko met with the head of the US Embassy in Ukraine, Christine Queen.
A Boeing 737 passenger plane belonging to UIA crashed on January 8 leaving 176 people killed.
The US and Canada noted yesterday that the liner could be accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile. Tehran rejected this version and invited representatives of countries whose citizens died in the crash to take part in the investigation, including representatives of the American Boeing company.