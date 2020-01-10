News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Dollar losing value in Armenia
Dollar losing value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.26/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.36 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 531.79 (down by AMD 0.54), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 626.30 (up by AMD 1.45), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.81 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 275.97, AMD 23,894.83 and AMD 14,761.41, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Passenger flow at 2 Armenian airports up by 6% in December 2019 compared to December 2018
Zvartnots and Shirak airports also recorded a 13.7% increase in departures and arrivals in January-December 2019 compared to the same period last year…
 Georgian economy minister responds to Armenian PM's statement on GDP indicator
Aliq.ge reports that after today’s government session...
 7 payment terminals installed at Yerevan international airport
And starting from January 15, new parking tariffs will be applied…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Armenia government proposes banning export of timber, some of its products to non-EEU countries
Due to the need to protect the environment…
 WB forecasts 5.1% economic growth in Armenia for 2020, 5.2% in 2021 and 2022
The complete package and details are available on the WB's Facebook page...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos