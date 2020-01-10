News
Political technologist: Lack of specificity major problem for Armenian authorities and opposition
Political technologist: Lack of specificity major problem for Armenian authorities and opposition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

One of the major problems of the Armenian political authorities and opposition is that both of them lack specificity. In his statements on “counterinfluence” within the state apparatus, the Prime Minister needs to specifically mention where and how it is done and who does it. This is what political technologist Armen Badalyan told reporters today.

He ruled out personnel changes after that statement.

“Can this be linked to counterinfluence? For instance, spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan was dismissed from office. Was this caused by counterinfluence, or was he dismissed because of omissions? Pashinyan has to make substantiated statements. After all, he is the Prime Minister,” Badalyan stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
