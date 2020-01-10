Armenia ex-MP businessman released on bail

YEREVAN. – Former MP and businessman Aleksan Petrosyan came out of the detention facility of the National Security Service of Armenia. He told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he is in a good mood. But he did not want to speak about the charges against him.
Petrosyan was released today on a 30mn-dram bail.
His attorney had also made a post on Facebook in this regard, but noting that the defense did not agree with the decision.
"As the precautionary measure should have been lifted, in general" he added. "But we must nonetheless state that the court was somewhat objective in resolving the issue of holding a person in custody."
As reported earlier, Aleksan Petrosyan was arrested in connection with a criminal case filed against former Nature Protection Minister Aram Harutyunyan. His son, Makar Petrosyan, was also arrested, but was released some time later.
Aleksan Petrosyan is accused of assisting in money laundering.
The Special Investigation Service, however, makes no comment on the case of Aleksan Petrosyan and his son.