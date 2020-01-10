Bright Armenia faction holds meeting with acting National Security Service Director

Deputies of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia today met with acting Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan in parliament.

Head of the faction Edmon Marukyan posted photos of the meeting and left a comment, which reads as follows:

“Today, we held a meeting with acting Director of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia Eduard Martirosyan. During the meeting, we discussed several issues related to the internal and external challenges facing Armenia, and Eduard Martirosyan answered questions from the deputies of the Bright Armenia faction.

The meetings of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly with the heads of institutions of the security sector of Armenia will be ongoing.”