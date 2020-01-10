News
Friday
January 10
News
Toronto Stock Exchange delists Lydian company
Toronto Stock Exchange delists Lydian company
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Toronto Stock Exchange made a decision on January 7 to delist Lydian International Limited from its market as of February 5.

According to the stock exchange's website, this decision was made due this company’s failure to meet continued listing requirements.

In addition, the shares Lydian International Limited will remain suspended from trading.

Since mid-2018, environmentalists have been hampering the Amulsar gold mine’s operation by Lydian Armenia due to concerns of the mine's negative impact on the environment. They also point out that the operation of this mine will have a devastating impact on Jermuk health resort.

On December 23, 2019, the Toronto Stock Exchange suspended the sale of Lydian's ordinary shares and was considering the possibility of listing Lydian's ordinary shares in the Toronto Stock Exchange under CCAA protection.
This text available in   Հայերեն
