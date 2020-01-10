Armenian commission for applications/complaints consideration during winter conscription still operating

The commission for consideration of applications and complaints filed by citizens during the winter conscription today held a subsequent session.

As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the commission, set up by the order of the Minister of Defense, has already considered more than 70 applications and complaints and, if necessary, sent relevant petitions to conscription authorities. The applications and complaints mainly concern the checkup and assessment of young men’s health conditions and additional expert examinations.

During the winter conscription, citizens’ applications and complaints are accepted on all working days at the office of the Public Council adjunct to the Minister of Defense of Armenia in Yerevan.

To ensure transparency and lawfulness of the conscription process, the commission, which is set up to provide quick solutions to the issues raised in citizens’ applications and complaints, will operate until the end of the conscription to provide citizens with the opportunity to follow the solution to their issues of concern.