Armenia ex-MP released on bail, House passes resolution to limit Trump’s war actions on Iran, 10.01.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of January 10:

· There were about 30 minutes of local shocks at Dalma Garden Mall on Thursday and people inside were evacuated from the mall. The Ministry of Emergency Situations’ workers inspected the building and surrounding areas to determine the cause of these shocks.

"The staff of the Department of Seismic Protection of Buildings is trying to make sure that all this vibration comes mainly from the air conditioning system, which is installed on different parts of the roof," Sos Margaryan, Acting Director of the Seismic Protection Territorial Service told reporters noting that these air conditioners may have been worn-out.

· The US House has adopted a resolution that will limit President Donald Trump's ability to conduct military operations against Iran. Lawmakers are concerned that the assassination of the Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, could lead to a war with Tehran, Voice of America reported.

The House, controlled by Democrats, voted almost exclusively on party lines - 224 votes in favor and 194 against.

If the resolution is adopted by both the House and Senate, the measure does not require Trump's signature to enter into force. The White House issued a statement against this.

According to Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, “signs of de-escalation in our neighborhood are encouraging. Making it sustainable is a priority. We encourage our important partners United States and Iran to work further towards regional peace and stability,” he said.

· Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has presented some numbers from visits to Armenia’s museums during the New Year holidays.

"On the non-working days of the New Year, 14,666 people visited the museums working on those days," he wrote on Facebook. “11,916 people bought tickets [to those museums], whereas 2,746 people under the age of 18 have made use of the right of free admission set by the government.

· Vardan Melkonyan has been relieved of the post of Armenian Water Committee chair by the Armenian PM’s decision.

· A Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has ruled to release Armenia’s former MP and businessman Aleksan Petrosyan on a 30mn-dram bail. Petrosyan's legal defender Mihran Poghosyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

Aleksan Petrosyan was arrested in connection with a criminal case filed against former Nature Protection Minister Aram Harutyunyan. His son, Makar Petrosyan, was also arrested, but was released some time later.