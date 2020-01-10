Head of Abkhazian-Armenian community: Demonstrations can't have dangerous impact on Armenians

Members of the Armenian community aren’t involved in the demonstrations taking place in the Abkhazian capital of Sokhumi. This is what head of the Union of Armenians of Abkhazia Khachik Minasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today

Khachik Minasyan said the tension in the city can’t have any dangerous impact on the Armenian community.

“Of course, there may be Armenians among the demonstrators, but the community is not involved. Of course, we call for a peaceful solution to those issues, but we don’t know if they will listen to us or not.”

The protests in Sokhumi began yesterday. The protesters demand the president’s resignation and new elections. Demonstrators have moved towards the presidential residence where hundreds of protesters have seized the building and broken doors and windows.

After that, President Raul Khajimba addressed the citizens and called on them to calm down and not give in to provocations and promised to declare martial law, if needed.