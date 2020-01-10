Military expert: Iran dealt heavy blow to US army reputation

Iran dealt heavy blow to US army reputation by retaliatory missile strikes, a military expert Van Hambartsumyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to the expert, the US has been provoking Tehran for quite some time now, trying to bring it to an open conflict, with a view to expanding its military presence in the region and launching preventive strikes against Iran.

As he noted, Iran simply could not leave without an answer the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani.

“Soleimani was a symbol for Iran, and his assassination was a de facto declaration of war. Both US President Donald Trump and the entire American political leadership were well aware that Iran would not leave unanswered the murder of its general,” he said.

According to him, Americans achieved their goal partially, since they got a reason to expand their military presence in the region. They began to transfer new types of weapons to the region and are going to increase their military contingent.

Asked how Iran’s missile attacks were unexpected for the US, given that Tehran warned the Iraqi authorities of the impending attacks, Van Hambartsumyan noted that the Americans knew about the impending attacks, but they apparently hoped to intercept Iranian missiles. Hambartsumyan linked the failure of Americans to the fact that the American air defense systems were highly praised, but only the most modern American and Israeli developments could intercept the latest Iranian missiles.